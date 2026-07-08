Bloomfield JRLFC proudly hosted its Indigenous Round on Saturday, June 27, bringing the club and community together to celebrate culture, connection, and rugby league. The day began with a special presentation of the Under 16s Indigenous jerseys, followed by a traditional Smoking Ceremony ahead of their match later in the day.

These meaningful moments set the tone for a day of respect, pride, and celebration. This year's theme, "One Field, Many Tracks", celebrated the journeys that brings people together through rugby league, honouring culture, family, and pride.

The photos capture the junior players from the Under 8s to Under 10s enjoying the occasion. Despite a typically chilly footy day, with muddy grounds still recovering from the previous week's rain, spirits were high and everyone embraced the day.