Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, 12th November, 13 ladies and Pete played a game of triples and 2 games of pairs.

Donna and Judy defeated Joann and Yvonne.

Kathy and Trish defeated Lorraine and Pete.

Vi, Michelle and Julie defeated Carmel, Carol and Annette.

Congratulations to Veronica Alexander on winning the Orange Ex-Services' Club Sports Award!

A reminder that our presentation day and also our last day of bowls this year will be held at the Orange Ex-Services' Country Club on Thursday December 3rd.

Our best wishes and speedy recovery to Graham Gentles. Also Justin we hope you are on the mend.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

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