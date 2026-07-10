Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Men’s Bowls News:

Special mention this week to everyone who has contributed to the wrong bias donation box; you and your fellow bowlers have contributed a nice amount of $289.20 for the Royal Far West Charity. Well done!

Restricted Triples Nominations are now out in the alcove; requirements are on the flyer.

Nominations for the over 40s and Rookie Singles and Pairs are also available; please see Phil or Jim for more information.

Tuesday was a washout again.

Saturday Socials saw 26 players along with the final of the Triples.

Welcome to Allan O’Neill from Goulburn in having a game at our club; hope you enjoyed your game.

Raffle winners: Darryl West and Ron Dunn.

Lucky rink winners: Jim Hill, Rob Delarue and Matt McMullen.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: P.A. Baker and Ron Dunn.

Both Jackpots not won.

Triples final winners were P. Griffith, John Cooper and Peter Stewart. Congratulations! But commiseration to Geoff Carthew, Wayne Carr and Ian Carr. Score 27-18.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

For Tuesday 7th and 11th July, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Ron Dunn on 0484 236 522 or the club 63613210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!