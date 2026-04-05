Three-bowl triples were the order of the day last Tuesday, with thirty bowlers playing across five rinks. The winners of the day drawn from the cards were, Cathy Wright (playing double lead), Maria Crawford, and skip Mary Carr. Lucky losers also drawn from the cards were Cathy Wright, Ann Kelly and skip Sue Clinghan, making rink number three a lucky rink indeed!

Raffle winners on the day were Pam Gersbach, Robyn Doyle and Maria Crawford.

Thank you to all our members for participating in our raffles, 100 clubs and fundraising events; it is very much appreciated.

We presented a cheque for $400 to Jenny Root from Orange Uniting Church Hot Meals Program, who provides hot meals for those in need.

Next week kicks off our Championships Calendar with the Major Singles up first. Good bowling and good luck to all competing.

Thinking about taking up lawn bowls? If so, we have free coaching for beginners with an accredited coach on Wednesday mornings at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact The Orange City Bowling Club.

Happy bowling everyone!