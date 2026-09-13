Wentworth Women's Golf News:

8 Hole 4BBB Stroke – Matchplay Qualifier - 2nd September 2026.

It was a perfect day for golf, the weather was great and the course was lush. A tad wet in places but if the players can get on the course, that is all that matters.

The winners today with a brilliant score of nett 62 was the team of Kerry Bruton and Shirley Hyde who played some wonderful golf to combine well as a team. They also managed to complete their round with minimal aggravation to each other! Well played and great golfing.

Runners up were the team of Helen Hubbard and Sue Gander who combined well to finish with a magnificent nett 63, just one shot back. They both played some great golf. Third place went to Maureen Commins and Robyn Newey with a well-played nett 65. They both played some steady golf to finish in the placings, and fourth place went to the team of Anne Field and Robyn Forrester with a nicely played nett 66.

Nearest the pins were won by Susan Hutchinson (3rd) Vicki Burke (5th) Anne Field (6th) and Katrina Ferris (13th).

Drive & Pitch won by Di Selwood (9th) and Tayla Harvey (17th)

Ball competition winners were Dawn Mendham, Marianne Gardoll, Tayla Harvey, Belinda Barrett, Lorraine Swain, Judy Brewer, Maureen Commins and Sandra Jarman.

Below is the draw for the Matchplay games which must be completed by the end of next Wednesday. Players will play off the same handicap as what they started on today and remain on that same handicap until all the matches are completed.

When you have completed your match, please write the result on the draw provided in the Pro Shop. The cards have been done for you and where you get your shots (if any) have been written on the card. Cards can be collected from the Pro Shop. The matches are played off the Match Play Index. Remember it is a STROKE event. It is best scored as Plus and Minus. Please organise your matches and let the Pro Shop know when you plan to play, in case they have another booking.

Draw:

1.Kerry Bruton 31 and Shirley Hyde 34 v 8. Janet Davenport 38 and Susan Hennessy 37

5. Belinda Barrett 39 and Annie Beaumont 42 v 4. Anne Field 29 and Robyn Forrester 35

3. Maureen Commins 31 and Robyn Newey 31 v 6. Jan Moad 26 and Laurell Gassmann 27

7. Rachel Kelly 23 and Katrina Ferris 14 v 2. Helen Hubbard 33 and Sue Gander 30

Next week we will be playing an individual Stableford.

The Par 3 Championships will now be played on Sunday 13th September. The timesheet is online for you to put your names in if you wish to play in this event.

Annie Beaumont is at present taking donations of any unwanted handbags where they will be filled with useful women items – Cause is domestic violence.

Also, for any women who can knit a basic plain stitch square 10-inch x 10 -inch, cast on 55 stitches using 4mm needles with 8 ply wool and knit at your leisure. The cause is to make blankets for homeless/disadvantaged people. The squares are sent to Sydney and made into blankets. The squares can also be donated at the Orange City Library.

Below are the Bunker Rule Options which some players have been asking about.

A player has four options if they decide that their ball in a bunker is unplayable.

1. For one Penalty stroke, the player may take stroke and distance relief.

2. For one Penalty stroke, the player may take back on the line relief in the bunker.

3. For one penalty stroke, the player may take lateral relief in the bunker.

4. For a total of two penalty strokes, the player may take back on the line relief outside the bunker.

For more detail, please refer to rule 19.3 – Relief Options for Unplayable Ball in Bunker.