It was a big day out at the Canobolas Motorcycle Club track on Saturday, July 11, as the club held Round 3 of its local motocross series. There were 27 junior and senior riders competing throughout the day, with many travelling from across the region to take part. The event provided an exciting day of motocross action, with plenty of thrills and riders showcasing impressive skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Spectators enjoyed a full day of thrilling racing, making it another successful round for the Canobolas Motocross Club.