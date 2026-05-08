Once again there three Stars this week. We start with Tuesday Scratch Singles where Casey Perry scored 152 over average, and he was followed by himself in the Wednesday 6.20pm league where scored 149 over average and the final Star was Damien Perry from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored 129 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash was Casey Perry who scored that great 152 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Josh Thornton who scored a wonderful 268 (PB).

There were plenty trying to beat Josh among them being Luke Hannon 245, Steve McConnell 253, Blake Frecklington 245, Casey Perry 255, Jason Brown 232, Josh Johnstone 244, Michael Morby 203, Brock Gallagher 226, Travis McMahon 238, Tash Brett 214, Khye Downey 212, Lachlan Turner 215, Xavier Mason 206, Hudson Howard 224, Sam Bennett 209, Jacinda Wood 209, Damien Perry 217 (PB), Patrick Govier 203 and Milo Lees 200, Steve Eslick 215, Jacob French 214 and Taylor Clark 200.

The Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Nate Carpenter who scored 153 (PB). As this score was 64 over average, Nate was named Junior of the Week and winner of the free game compliments of the Tenpin Bowl.

There were plenty feeling the pangs of hunger, among them being Robert Morris 164, Cooper Close 123, Michelle Carroll 178, Lucas Budd 132, Michaela Rapley 149, Alan Westendorf 180, Cooper Fitzpatrick 181, Brett Campbell 175, Kevin Fruin 181, David Jameson 179, Gary Stedman 189, Daniel Jones 166, Jasper Duncan 141, Lachlan Andreas 168, Sharon Hogan 133, David Lawler 168, Janita Perry 164 and Alyce Whitton 161.

Not to be ignored there was also Clea Bonnici 129, Rocco Bonnici a pair of 122s, Will Mastronardi a pair of 192s, Flynn Fischer 126, Sam Morris 125, Liam Whitton 185, Kerry Hogan 171, Chelsea McLennan 156, Brett Campbell 157, Julie Swallow 172, Anne-Marie Johnstone 177, Edward Hoogenboom 182, Sue Pagett 166 and Oliver Veitch 165.

The fourth Female of Note was Jacinda Wood who scored 209 which was 52 over average, but wait The Female of Note for April and winner of the Gift Certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Micaylah Downey who earlier in the month scored 240 (PB) which was 69 over average.

The fourth Man of the Moment was Damien Perry who scored 217 (PB), which was 81 over average and part of his 129 over average for the series. But the Man of Moment for April and winner of the voucher from Guys Cuts was Kerry Hogan who earlier scored 243 (PB), which was 100 over average and part of his 157 over average for the series.