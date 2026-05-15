Cavaliers Golf News: Happy Mothers Day to all the mums, I hope that you all had a lovely day!

Great weather on Sunday for Mother's Day and golf! However, only six players managed to play the Front nine.

Winner on the day with a net 34.5 was Chris Lynch, runner-up was Peter Karta with a net 36. NTPs , 3rd- N/A, 5th- Chris Lynch, 6th- Chris Lynch. Congratulations to the winners. Peter Karta and Chris Lynch are pictured above.

Cavaliers are travelling next weekend to tackle Parkes on Saturday and Forbes on Sunday, both courses are difficult, but the Cavalier golfers are always up for a challenge. Good luck boys!

Congratulations to Wal Hennessy for winning the Wentworth Monthly Medal last weekend.

Happy golfing!