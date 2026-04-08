Cavaliers golfers returned to the course in fine sunny weather on Sunday morning, March 29.

The winner was Chris Lynch with a nett 34. Second place on a countback was Craig Rochester with a nett 35, with Peter Moad in third place.

NTPs: Third - N/A; Fifth - Jimmy Splithof; Sixth - Chris Lynch. Pictured above are Chris, Craig and Peter enjoying their awards. Congratulations to the winners on the day.

Cavaliers will play for the Monthly Medal on Easter Sunday.

Five Cavalier golfers have qualified for the Match Play Championships. Good luck to everyone in their upcoming matches!