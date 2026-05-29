Cavaliers travelled to Parkes recently and played in a 4-man ambrose event on Saturday. The team of Glen Tilston, Jimmy Splithoff, Peter Moad and Mark Tilston enjoyed a successful afternoon finishing third. Cavaliers then travelled to Parkes on Sunday for an 18-hole social game.

Both courses were in excellent condition and the Parkes and Forbes clubs were fantastic hosts.

Nine Cavaliers fronted up on Sunday morning in cool conditions, but undeterred, they managed to play some great golf.

Michael McGovern produced an excellent round, winning with a net 31.5; 2nd place went to all-rounder Mick Kennewell with a net 33. Well done boys!

The encouragement award went to Graham Moose Tilston, who had no luck & endured constant sledging from his playing partners.

Next Sunday, Cavaliers will contest their Monthly Medal.