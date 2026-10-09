The atmosphere was electric at Wednesday night's mixed squash competition.

Some of the highlights were great wins for Alex Walker and Angus Frankham, Frank Cavalli turning back the clock with his upset win, and Jack Garlick hanging on to beat Jacob Wooding in a marathon match.

RESULTS

Div 1: Glenn A def Mark G 3-0; Josh C def Morgan M 3-0; Jack P def George E 3-0; and Frank C def Lindsay M 3-1.

Div 2: Nathan A def Grant M 3-0; Hamish C def Will R 3-0; Nathan G def Dave W 3-0; and Chris E def Darren W 3-0.

Div 3: Jason D def Tom S 3-0; Belinda T def Brendon A 3-1; and Rob B def James C 3-0.

Div 4: Jon S def Riley W 3-0; Brett M def Mitch C 3-0; Kym K def Angela W 3-1; and Brett Q def Clint W 3-0.

Div 5: John H def Gill H 3-1; Jack G def Jacob W 3-2; John F def Bec C 3-0; and Niyo S def Roshan N 3-0.

Div 6: Scott S def Robyn C 3-0; Steve B def Howard W 3-1; Angus F def Kate W 3-0; and Alex W def Will F 3-1.