Centrals Cricket Club is a welcoming, friendly, family-orientated cricket club fielding teams in the Juniors, Seniors, and Women's local competitions as part of the Orange Junior and Orange District Cricket Association-run competitions.

Their First Grade team also participates in the Bathurst Orange Interdistrict Cricket Association competition, with junior cricketers playing in the "Junior Blast" and "Master Blaster" formats before progressing to junior cricket from under-11s to under-16s.

Centrals welcomes new players and supporters interested in local cricket, and is now signing up players for the season ahead.

For more information, call: Club President, Graeme Judge 0421 508 151; Junior President, Kurt Gander 0428 270 936; Women's Coordinator, Jane Brydon 0424 463 392.

Or email the club at: info@centralscricketcluborange.com