In Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News, on Thursday, May 14, there were ten social ladies and men and two games of Championship Pairs.

In the Championship games, Denise Leahy defeated Verna Tos, and Carol Brooking defeated Val Baker. Denise Leahy will play Carol Brooking in one semi-final, with Jane Rowlands playing Vicki Hanlon in the other.

Our Mother's Day pamper bundle raffle was won by Trish Wilson.

Our next social event will be a High Tea at Simply Nile on June 26th at 12pm. If you are interested, please RSVP to Lorraine by June 11th and pay your money at that time.

A reminder that we will be playing our annual Country Vs City on May 30th at Orange City Bowls Club. The teams will consist of two women and two men. There is a list in the alcove if you want to put your name down to play.

Also, congratulations and good luck to our Open Pennants Grade 3 and Grade 5 bowlers on reaching the playoffs for the Mid West Region to be played in Parkes and Dubbo, respectively.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish-0400379294 or Jane-0419620077 for further information.

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