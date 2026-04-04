There were good numbers that turned up for the third Wednesday round of the championships, and they played in fantastic weather. The third Saturday championship round was also played on the weekend.

The A Grade winner with a sizzling net 65 was Helen Laffey. Helen was on fire today and played some beautiful golf, well played. Runner-up was Shirley Grenfell with a well-played net 74 and third place went to Helena Ross with a net 75 on a countback.

B Grade winner was Leslie Wright who played some magnificent golf to finish with a net 68. Great golfing, Leslie. Runner-up was Sandra Jarman, who really hit her straps today to finish with a net 70, well played. Third place went to Robyn Newey with a nice net 73.

C Grade Winner was Robyn Cannon with a solid net 75. She has returned from travelling and is straight back in the winner’s circle, well done. Runner-Up was Leone Dalton with a creditable net 76, and third place went to Trish Harvey with a net 80.

Scratch winners today were: A Grade, Katrina Ferris (83); B Grade, Jan Moad (93) and C Grade, Helen Hubbard (109).

Nearest the Pins were won by Di Rogers (5th), and Katrina Ferris (6th) and (13th) .Drive & Pitch were won by Katrina Ferris (9th) and (17th)

Ball Competition winners were Sue Hennessy, Marg Hobby, Val Lynch, Jan Moad, Jane Gunn, Coral Britt and Anne Field.

Next week we will be playing an 18-hole Stableford, which will be a relief after so many stroke rounds. Please remember when you are out of points to pick up.

Have a great week!