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Squash News:
There were plenty of tears and laughter during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
Some highlights were a tight win for Robyn Chapman over the gutsy Howard Wythes; a lucky win for club villain Grant Michell; Belinda Thurtell finally winning another match; and Niyo Samwel falling over the line against a determined Bec Crouch
Div 1
Mark G def Josh C 3-0
Jack P def Lindsay M 3-0
Frank C def George E 3-0
Glenn A def Morgan M 3-0
Div 2
Nathan A def Will R 3-0
Chris E def Dave W 3-0
Nathan G def Darren W 3-0
Grant M def Hamish C 3-0
Div 3
Mick T def Tom S 3-0
Rob B def Brendon A 3-0
Belinda T def James C 3-1
Jason D def John F 3-2
Div 4
Riley W def Mitch C 3-2
Clint W def Kym K 3-0
Brett Q def Angela W 3-2
Jon S def Brett M 3-0
Div 5
Jack G def John H 3-1
Niyo S def Bec C 3-2
John F def Roshan N 3-2
Jacob W def Gill H 3-1
Div 6
Scott S def Steve B 3-0
Will F def Kate W 3-0
Angus F def Alex W 3-2
Robyn C def Howard W 3-2