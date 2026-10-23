Squash News:

There were plenty of tears and laughter during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

Some highlights were a tight win for Robyn Chapman over the gutsy Howard Wythes; a lucky win for club villain Grant Michell; Belinda Thurtell finally winning another match; and Niyo Samwel falling over the line against a determined Bec Crouch

Div 1

Mark G def Josh C 3-0

Jack P def Lindsay M 3-0

Frank C def George E 3-0

Glenn A def Morgan M 3-0

Div 2

Nathan A def Will R 3-0

Chris E def Dave W 3-0

Nathan G def Darren W 3-0

Grant M def Hamish C 3-0

Div 3

Mick T def Tom S 3-0

Rob B def Brendon A 3-0

Belinda T def James C 3-1

Jason D def John F 3-2

Div 4

Riley W def Mitch C 3-2

Clint W def Kym K 3-0

Brett Q def Angela W 3-2

Jon S def Brett M 3-0

Div 5

Jack G def John H 3-1

Niyo S def Bec C 3-2

John F def Roshan N 3-2

Jacob W def Gill H 3-1

Div 6

Scott S def Steve B 3-0

Will F def Kate W 3-0

Angus F def Alex W 3-2

Robyn C def Howard W 3-2