A wonderful Charity Day was held at Duntryleague on Tuesday for the very admirable cause of the Country Education Foundation, a program that assists school leavers from country towns to attend further education in the city. It is partially funded by governments but also relies on donations to assist.

Duntryleague Women’s golfers raised $950 on Tuesday and presented the representatives of Country Education, Amanda McMillan and Judy Stump, with a cheque for this amount. They were most appreciative of this effort and at the same time golfers had a lot of fun buying vouchers for mulligans to help their scores. Money was also raised by conducting a 100 Club and, of course, by our generous sponsors.

The sponsors for the day were our members Sally Heigh, Val Durack, Margot Snare, Val Pollack, and Billie O’Neil... thank you all.

And the winners of the Charity Day were: Sue Wild, Charlotte Caulder, Jane Arnott, and Denise Brown, with runners-up Pauline Jani, Ruth Swift, Narelle Davidson, and Glenys Grimmett.

Congratulations to all and a big thank you to all women members for your generous support to an important charity.

Duntryleague Women’s Match Play Championship

Sunday saw the final round of the Women’s and Men’s Match Play Championships played in perfect conditions at Duntryleague Golf Club.

A strong crowd of members, family and friends gathered to cheer on the players, with some outstanding golf on display right to the final holes.

A sincere thank you to our Championship sponsors, Baldock, Stacy & Niven Solicitors (Orange), for their generous support – it is truly appreciated by the club and competitors alike.

And the winners are:

A Grade: Jo Hunter def. Sally Kay (decided on the 35th hole)

B Grade: Margo Snare def. Kerry Wood (decided on the 17th hole)

C Grade: Jenny Milner def. Val Durack (decided on the 17th hole).

A huge congratulations to all finalists and especially our 2026 champions, fantastic match play golf and well-deserved across all grades.