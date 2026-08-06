Wentworth Women's Golf Results for July 29, 2026: Event 4 – Four Person Ambrose

Everyone enjoyed the Four Person Ambrose set down for today, and there were some magnificent scores. It was a freezing cold day and we all needed our winter woollies, but it did not stop the very keen players.

The winners with a very impressive 55.375 were the team of Ophelia Heffernan, Julianne Grant, Belinda Barrett and Laurell Gassmann, who combined extremely well. With Ophelia's massive drives and Julianne's consistent putting, and Laurell and Belinda also hitting the shots well, they played some very impressive golf. Well played.

Runners up were the team of Jan Moad, Robyn Cannon, Jane Gunn and Annie Beaumont, who were also in top form, finishing with a brilliant 57.625, with each player contributing some amazing shots. Well done.

Third place went to Dawn Mendham, Trish Harvey, Marianne Gardoll and Di Selwood, who also played some steady golf and were not far off second place, finishing with a wonderful 59.5. They played some very good golf between them.

Nearest the pins were won by Robyn Cannon (5th), Dawn Mendham (6th) and Leslie Wright (13th).

Drive & Pitch were won by Helen Ross (9th) and Jan Moad (17th).

Ball Competition winners were Lee Pickett, Wendy McIntyre, Alice McKeowen, Val Lynch, Rachel Kelly and Kerry Bruton.

Next week, August 5, we will be playing an 18-hole Stableford. Also, on August 5 at 6pm there will be an information meeting for all members with our Match Committee. It would be great to see a good roll-up.

The Mixed Foursomes will be played this Sunday, August 2. If your name is not down, grab yourself a male partner and have a fun day.

Have a great week.