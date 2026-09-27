Played in front of a packed stadium and a netball-savvy crowd, the ONA Division 1 Grand Final delivered a classic. In what was the ultimate game of high-stakes chess, Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical dethroned the previously undefeated Vipers Division 1, grinding out a heart-stopping 44–43 victory in the dying seconds to claim the premiership.

For the Vipers, who had swept through the season without a defeat, the loss came in the one match that mattered most. Yet, they pushed City right down to the final whistle of the fiercely contested encounter.

The opening quarter belonged entirely to the rampaging Vipers. Stunned by a swarming mid-court defence and sharp shooting from Ellie Mooney, City struggled to find an avenue to goal as Vipers raced out to a commanding 13–5 lead.

Recognising the shift needed, City made a decisive tactical move at the first break, shifting Caitie Harvey into Goal Shooter. It proved to be a championship-winning masterstroke. Having already grabbed the game's first intercept in defence, Harvey took total control of the air under the post, her dominant rebounding and height turning the momentum of the match.

Vipers threw everything they had at the problem, playing tactical chess right back, but without the benefit of key defender Kate Mastronardi, they were forced into more creative solutions. One of those was switching Millie Wilcox into Keeper. In a big-hearted team effort, Wilcox had already got through a mountain of work at Wing Attack and Goal Attack.

With Caitlin Henning keeping City within striking distance through a series of long-range "bombs", City gradually reeled the deficit in, narrowing the margin to just one goal at three-quarter time (33–32). The final term was a breathless, seesawing affair. Both teams held leads under immense pressure, but City found the composure to edge ahead 44–43 right on the final whistle.

Adding to the theatre, the match featured another masterclass from local mid-court legends and arch-rivals Tegan Dray (City) and Sophie Fardell (Vipers). Through their elite athleticism and relentless focus their rivalry has entertained crowds for years. Between them, they have elevated the standard of netball in Orange and remain the gold standard of mid-court play.

At the post-match presentations, the prestigious Norma Course Medal—named in honour of ONA’s founder—was deservedly awarded to Caitie Harvey for her stellar MVP performance. So prized was the award that Harvey was spotted in evening celebrations still proudly sporting the medal around her neck.