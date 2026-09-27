In a dramatic finish to the Orange Netball Association season, Orange City pulled off a thrilling 44–43 victory over the undefeated Vipers in the Division 1 Grand Final on Saturday, September 19

The Vipers led for most of the game, but City came back to score in the final seconds to secure victory! The game was full of fierce competition, with both teams going neck-and-neck throughout the final quarter. The intensity went right down to the wire, making for an incredible finish! MVP of the Game: Caitlin Harvey — Orange City. Congratulations to both teams on a fantastic contest. What a game!

Read Pam Ryan's account of the game in the September 24 edition of Orange City Life.