The stage is now officially set for the ultimate heavyweight prize fight in Orange Division 1 netball.

Orange City Craig Harvey Mechanical have booked their place in the season’s showpiece event with a hard-fought 54–46 Preliminary Final victory over LIFE Studio. LIFE threw everything at them, with Sara Rush and Tegan Dray engaging in a legendary midcourt arm-wrestle, and LIFE's attack keeping the pressure on until the final whistle. But City’s suffocating full-court defensive transition in the third quarter broke the game open, signalling that the orange-and-green are primed and ready for the ultimate test.

That test comes in the form of arch-rivals Vipers Div 1. The reigning premiers and undefeated minor premiers rightly go into the Grand Final as favourites, armed with the fast-paced, clean transitions that have troubled opponents all year.

However, previous scorelines this season - including a narrow 41–49 Qualifying Final - fail to tell the full story. For much of the year, City have battled through understrength rosters. Now at full strength, their defensive puzzle is complete. The defensive combination of Caitie Harvey, Emma Tremble, and Talia Opetaia matches up blow-for-blow against Vipers' elite spine of Kate Mastronardi, Suz Simpson, and Taylor Hobby.

Each club has a storied history of taking out the title, and both boast shooting circles that are as versatile as they are accurate. When these two proud clubs meet, history dictates that it will be intensely physical, fiercely contested, and played at a blistering pace where not a single quarter is given.

Vipers may wear the favourite tag, but City’s ominous Preliminary Final form means Saturday's Grand Final is primed to be another legendary chapter in this enduring rivalry.