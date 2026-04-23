We have a Star Bowler this week, just one, and this was Kerry Hogan from the Thursday 7.30pm league who scored a great 157 over average for the series. Obviously Kerry was named the Star Bowler of the week and won the Auto Wash compliments of Race Track Car Wash.

This week’s High Roller champion was a very familiar name who won the three free practice games compliments of the Tenpin Bowl, and it was Kerry Hogan who scored a wonderful 243 (PB). As this score was 100 over average and part of his 157 over average for the series Kerry was named the second Man of the Moment for April and next in line hoping for the voucher from Guys Cuts.

Of course there was many who hoped the beat Kerry, among them was Michael Quinlan 221, Julie Swallow 212, Kailas Bucknell 203 (PB), Travis McMahon 266, Brock Gallagher 213, Cody Frecklington 215 (PB), Jason Brown 211, Josh Thornton 232, Blake Frecklington 248, Hudson Howard 219, Nick Culverson 212, Khye Downey 207, Lachlan Turner 229, Joseph Talidon 207, Ben Lees 212, Monique Slaczka 203 and Jack Webb 242.

Of course there some trying hard to see their name in print among them being Casey Perry 201, Nathaniel Mason 213, Steven Eslick 204, Steve McConnell 209, Jordan Trenholm 211 and Ben Berry 206.

Once again I was unable to locate an Almost Made it Hero, so the open order from Kings Takeaway remains in the drawer. But there was several trying hard to get a feed among them being Keilan Holden 188, Cherylee Shapter 153, Jenny Livermore 190, Trevor Rowney 163, Margaret West 144, John Christian 163, Gary Stedman 190, Verona Gavin 192, Rob Jones 193, Jenny MacDouall 153, Todd Lossano 160, Anne-Marie Johnstone 198, Matt Bryant 157, Janita Perry 186, Damien Perry 183, Lisa Everett 161 and Diana Bleakley 154.

Desperate not to be ignored there was also Joel Everett 176, Alan Westendorf 184, Will Peate 180, Gae Claydon 172, Cooper Fitzpatrick 183, Alex Mounsey 183, Sue Pagett 192, Garry Hildebrandt 194, Warren Taylor 183, Greg Shapter 194, Lachlan Andreas 155, Flynn Fischer 136, Tyrone Lemand 151, Harrison Draper 162, Jasper Duncan 130, Oliver Davis 156 and David Lawler 158.

The second Female of Note for April and hoping for the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions was Julie Swallow who scored a great 212 which was 66 over average.

Due to the school holidays there obviously no Junior of the Week, but they will back the week you all will be reading this report.