Wentworth Women Golf Results: 18 March 2026

Event: 18 Hole Stroke (2nd Round Championships)

There was a wonderful turnout to contest the second Wednesday round of the Championships on a well-manicured course.

The overall winner and Monthly Medal winner with a sizzling net 66 was Coral Britt. Coral has been in sensational form, and it is great to see her enjoying her golf and playing well.

The A Grade winner with a brilliant nett 71 was Katrina Ferris. She really did concentrate hard and played some incredible golf, well played.

Runner-up was Di Rodgers, who played some great shots to finish with a nett 75, and third place went to Di Selwood, also with a nett 75, just pipped on a countback.

B Grade winner was Jan Moad, who is really in a purple patch at the moment. She carded an incredible nett 69. She enjoys her golf immensely and was extremely happy with her win, well done!

Runner-up was Sandra Jarman with a nett 72. She played some very consistent golf today, well played. Third place went to Sue Gander with a nice nett 73. C Grade Winner was Helen Hubbard with an amazing nett 71. Helen really hit her straps today and played some steady golf, well played.

Runner Up was Trish Harvey with a creditable nett 75 and third place went to Jane Gunn with a nice nett 77.

Scratch winners today were: A Grade - Lee Pickett, 86; B Grade -Rachel Kelly, 94; and C Grade - Kerrie Rossetto, 109.

Nearest the Pins were won by Jan Moad (5th), and Alice McKeowen (6th and 13th). Drive & Pitch won by Di Selwood (9th) and Shirley Grenfell (17th)

Ball Competition winners were Robyn Forrester, Christine Phillips, Sue Gander, Kerrie Rossetto, Alice McKeowen, Ros Fuller and Helen Laffey.

Next week, we will be playing the third round of the Championships, and it is also part one of the Match Play Qualifier. Part two of the qualifier will be played on Saturday.