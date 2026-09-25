Orange City Women’s Bowling Club News:

Tuesday bowls were played under glorious conditions. Our first round of minor singles was played today with Nerida Black, Pat Nokes and Marissa Sweeney through to the next round. Congratulations ladies. Such a strong game was played by all.

Fourteen social bowlers also enjoyed the sunshine and graced the greens in the Open Trophy day.

Our thanks to the Markers and Doug Swain for being Umpire for the day.

The winner of the Open Trophy Day was decided by a countback, and Moira Johns and marker Mary Carr came out on top. Runner-up was Pat Nokes and marker Kristeen Oates. Congratulations to both ladies!

Lucky door prizes went to Robyn Doyle, Toosje Webster, and Jenny Macdouall. The winning tickets were: 1st - Sheryl Jenkins, 2nd - Pat Stedman, 3rd - Jenny Macdouall.

A reminder that we have the following bowling dates to keep in mind:

* Fiesta Day for OCWBC to be held on 13/10/26. Please email OCBCwomens@outlook.com if you can make it.

* The Cherry Blossom Mixed Pairs Tournament on 31 October. Limited space, so get your team in by 24/10/26. Should be a fun day. Please see the list in the foyer or email or phone the club.

* Twilight bowls recommences again on Wednesday evening on 7/10/26. Names need to be in by 5.00pm for a 6pm start.

Is lawn bowls something you were considering? If so, we hold free coaching sessions for beginners by an accredited coach each Wednesday morning at 10am or by appointment. Text Sue on 0409 522 099 or contact the Orange City Bowling Club on 6362 2533.