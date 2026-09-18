Wentworth Women's Golf News:

It was a nice day for golf last Wednesday, September 9, even though the wind had a bit of a bite; once again we all managed!

The A Grade winner, with a brilliant score of 35 points, was Helena Ross, who really hit her straps today and played some magnificent golf. Well played, Helena!

Runner-up was Shirley Grenfell, who also played some fantastic golf to finish with 35 points, just pipped on a countback for the win. Well done.

Third place went to Lee Pickett with a consistent round of 32 points, and Lee also slam-dunked her third shot into the hole on the 18th for an easy birdie!

The B Grade winner was Jan Moad with a sensational round, finishing with 36 points. Jan played some wonderful golf. Well played and great golfing.

Runner-up was Julie Roweth, who found some form to also finish with 36 points, and third place went to Wendy McIntyre with a steady 36 points. A three-way countback was needed in this grade. Very close.

C Grade winner was Trish Harvey, who carded a wonderful 36 points. Trish has been playing well of late; well done.

Runner-up was Robyn Cannon, who is a very consistent player, just one shot back on 35 points, and third place went to Leone Dalton, also with a very nicely played 35 points.

Nearest the pins were won by Sue Healey (5th), Laurell Gassmann (6th), Taua Holmes (13th), and Katrina Ferris (13th).

Drive and Pitch was won by Jan Moad (9th) and (17th).

Ball competition winners were Ophelia Heffernan, Shirley Buckler, Jan Moad, Trish Harvey, Dawn Mendham and Liz Mitchell.

The quarter-finals of the match play games were completed today and there were some very close matches. The results are as follows:

Janet Davenport and Susan Hennessy defeated Kerry Bruton and Shirley Hyde 3/2;

Belinda Barrett and Annie Beaumont defeated Anne Field and Robyn Forrester 2 Up;

Maureen Commins and Robyn Newey defeated Jan Moad and Laurell Gassmann 4/3;

Helen Hubbard and Sue Gander defeated Rachel Kelly and Katrina Ferris 3/2.

Below is the draw for the Semi-Finals, which must be completed by the end of next Wednesday. Players will play off the same handicap they started on and remain on that handicap until all matches are completed. When you have completed your match, please write the result on the notice board near the pro shop. The cards have been done for you and where you get your shots (if any) have been written on the card. It is played off the Match Play Index. Remember it is a stroke event. It is best scored as plus and minus. Please organise your matches and let the pro shop know when you plan to play, in case they have another booking.

Semi-Finals Draw:

Janet Davenport 38 and Susan Hennessy 37 vs Belinda Barrett 39 and Annie Beaumont 42;

Maureen Commins 31 and Robyn Newey 31 vs Helen Hubbard 33 and Sue Gander 30.

Next week we will be playing the September Monthly Medal.

The Par 3 Championships will be played on Sunday, September 13. The timesheet is online for you to add your name if you wish to play in this event.

A reminder that Annie Beaumont is taking donations of any unwanted handbags, which will be filled with useful women's items – the cause is domestic violence. Please bring them along on Wednesdays.

Finals day will be played in Cowra on Friday, September 18, where our players Shirley Grenfell, Lee Pickett, Helen Ross, Julie Roweth, Trish Harvey, and Wendy McIntyre will represent Wentworth in the Western District Spoon Event. We will send a separate email with the draw and any other relevant details before the event.

The Golf NSW Qualifiers have now been decided. The Regional event will be played on Friday, November 1, at Warren. The qualifiers are listed below. Please let me know by the end of this week if you are available to play, as we need to send the players' names to Golf NSW as soon as possible.

Division 1 Midweek – Helen Laffey 208

Division 1 Weekend – Lorraine Swain and Tayla Harvey 219

Division 2 Midweek – Leslie Wright 214

Division 2 Weekend – Kerry Bruton

Division 3 Midweek – Helen Hubbard 224

Division 3 Weekend – Cindy White 224

Have a great week!