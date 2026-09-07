Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

First, I would like to apologise for putting the wrong photo in the City Life Mag last week; we had some members who have morphed into Matt, Dave and Big Al. Sorry about that!

Just a reminder that Tuesday Bowls is teams and single entry; if you put your name in the single-entry box, it is potluck who you get to team up with. There will be a notice on this in the alcove.

Saturday is as usual single entry and the same rule applies. Please refrain from asking the committee members doing the draw, “who you are matched with”; their job is time-consuming enough without being pestered.

There are club hoodies; an expression of interest form is going around. You can put your name down on the form. This is to gauge how many members would be interested in purchasing and for the club to source a supplier on cost.

Nomination sheet for Committee and the like will be put out this month (September).

Regional Trials nominations are now open, and they will be played at Gulgong on 7th November 2026. To get a form, please see Phil McGarity.

Tuesday was a washout, with some welcome winter rain.

Saturday, we had 32 Bowlers, 12 playing Singles and 20 socials, with two teams playing at Majellan in their Knickerbocker 4s.

Raffle Winners: Jim Finn and Peter Griffith.

Lucky Rink Winners: Simon Kempson.

Unfortunates: Bernie King has lost his crown, and Linda McFadden is now the new Cash Cow.

For Saturday 5 September and Tuesday 8 September, please call Jim Finn at 0418 651 382, Peter Wright at 0427 813 220, or the club at 6361 3210.

Names in by 11:30 am for a 12:30 pm start.

Happy bowling!