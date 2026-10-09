Orange Ex-Services Country Club Women’s Bowls:

At the Country Club Women’s Bowls on Thursday, October 1, 12 ladies, along with Peter Wright, played two games of triples. In the results, Kerry, Pete, and Judy drew with Verna, Helen J, and Trish, while Michelle, Julie, and Veronica defeated Kathy, Annette, and Yvonne.

The day before, on Wednesday, September 30, four of our ladies had a great day of friendship and bowls at the Manildra Presidents event, also helping the Manildra club celebrate its 70th birthday. This is an amazing achievement for a small country bowls club – congratulations, ladies, on a wonderful milestone.

On Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday, November 3, there will be a lunch and sweeps for members at the Orange Ex-Services Country Club Bowls Club; send your name to Lorraine if you wish to attend. Also, there is a list available through the Men’s Club for anyone interested in trying out for the Open Pennants teams. Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather – we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday from 10.30am at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls. Please contact Trish on 0400 379 294 or Jane on 0419 620 077 for more information. Follow us on Instagram at oesc_womensbowls or on Facebook at Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls.