Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Hello, Bowlers, and welcome back, Jenny Webb. It was so nice to see you playing bowls again.

Maree has started a group of retired bowlers from the Old Newstead and Country Club crew that meet each week at the Country Club, usually on a Thursday. Their next get-together “Catch-Up” will be on Thursday 17th September at 10am. Everyone is welcome to come along and share laughs, jokes and a beverage of choice with good friends. Also, Sam and Dorothy Beasley (ex-Newstead) will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Tuesday the 15th September.

Nominations for the committee are now open. This is open to all who wish to contribute to the club.

On Tuesday, 1st September, 53 bowlers graced the greens.

Raffle winners: P.A. Baker, Barry Lowe and Bill Keogh.

Lucky rink winners: Phoebe Coster, Rob Delarue, and Linda McFadden.

Unfortunates’ rink: Barry Lowe, Mick Doyle and Bob Ridgewell.

Consolation winners: the Millthorpe team of Gerry Davis, Tony O’Neill and Paul Delany.

Jackpot was not won.

On Saturday, there were 30 bowlers on the green, with 16 playing Singles Championships on a very windy day, with a shower or two.

Raffle winners: Graham Pitt and Phil McGarity.

Lucky rink winners: Carol Brooking, Mary Carr and Graham Pitt.

Unfortunates’ rink: James (Bear) Kemp.

Hoping our members who are on the sick list as well as the recovery list, are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

For Tuesday 8th and Saturday 12th September, please call Jim Finn at 0418 651 382, Peter Wright at 0427 813 220, or the club at 6361 3210.

Names in by 11:30 am for a 12:30pm start.

Happy Bowling!