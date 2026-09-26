Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, September 17, 14 ladies and Pete played a game of triples and two games of pairs.

Kathy, Verna and Pete defeated Vi, Annette and Yvonne.

Carol and Jane defeated Michelle and Julie.

Helen and Judy defeated Jan and Veronica.

A reminder that the Fred Maw Memorial Day Mixed Pairs with our Men's Club will be held on 27th September. Entries have now closed for this competition.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls. Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

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