Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday 3rd September, 16 ladies and Pete enjoyed three games of triples on a chilli spring morning.

Carol, Kerry and Trish defeated Donna, Kathy and Judy.

Michelle (Double Lead), Jane and Pete defeated Michelle, Julie and Marianne.

Vi, Helen J and Yvonne defeated Jan, Annette and Veronica in a close game.

Also a reminder that the Annual Country Vs City Championships have been delayed until the 19th September.

Taber Shield will be held in Lithgow on 22nd September and again the sheet is in the alcove.

Lastly the The Fred Maw Memorial Day Mixed Pairs with our Mens Club will be held on 27th September.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather-we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

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