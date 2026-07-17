Wentworth Women Golf Results July 8, 2026 - Event 18 Hole 4BBB Stableford

It was a bit cool to start the day, but it turned into a sensational sunny day. There were some great combinations and some wonderful scores.

The winners with a sizzling 44 Stableford points were the team of Leone Dalton and Judy Brewer who combined brilliantly to secure first place. Individually they both played some steady golf, well done.

Runners-up were Laurell Gassmann and Jane Gunn finishing with an outstanding score of 42 Stableford points. They played some very nice golf to finish not far behind the winners, well played.

Third place went to the team of Ophelia Heffernan & Anne Field with a very solid score of 40 points. Individually they both had good scores which kept them in the hunt. Great golfing, girls.

Fourth place went to the team of Di Selwood & Trish Harvey with a nicely played 39 points, well done.

Nearest the pin were won by Lee Pickett (3rd hole), Marg Hobby (5th hole), Leone Dalton (6th hole) and Trish Harvey (13th hole).

Ball Competition winners were Laurell Gassmann, Leone Dalton, Marg Hobby, Helen Ross, Lee Pickett and Ophelia Heffernan.

Next week is the July Monthly Medal & Golf NSW Medal which is a stroke round. Saturday is an 18-hole Stableford.

The Val Gregory Memorial Trophy 3 Clubs and a Putter is set down to be played on Wednesday, July 22.