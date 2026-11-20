Let us start with Damien Perry from the Monday 7,30pm league, who scored 231 over average. And he was followed by several who bowled okay: Luke Hannon from the Tuesday Scratch Singles, who bowled 181 over average; James Hammond from the Monday 10.00 am league, who scored 140 over average; Joshua Johnstone from the Wednesday 7.30 pm league, who scored 111 over average; Julie Hoogenboom from the Golden Oldies, who scored 110 over average and finally, there was Rodney Knight from the Wednesday 6.20pm league, who scored 106 over average for the series.

Star Bowler of the week and winner of the Auto Wash from Race Track Car Wash was Damien Perry, who scored a magnificent 231 over average for the series.

The High Roller champion this week was a familiar name, Damien Perry, who scored a terrific 289 (PB). As this score was 143 over average and part of his 231-over-average for the series, Damien was named the second Man of the Moment for November.

Of course there were plenty trying to beat Damien among them were James Hammond 278 (PB), Warren Taylor 212, Edward Hoogenboom 224, Gary James 201, Koen Roberts 258 (PB), Rachel Johnson 226, Tahlia Brown 212, Casey Perry 300 (his second), Alex Mounsey 234, Steve Eslick 235, Luke Hannon 246, Lachlan Turner 251, Hudson Howard 238, Rodney Knight 235, Nick Culverson 200, Josh Johnstone 279, Kerry Hogan 212, Dean Wells 232 and Oscar Christofferson 221.

Of course, there were several trying very hard to have their name in the report: Michael Quinlan 204, Barry Archer 225, Khye Downey 221, Travis McMahon 244, Josh Thornton 200, Nathaniel Mason 202, Matt Woodham 206, Hugo Belmonte 212 and Jack Webb 222.

The Almost Made It Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Erika Broome, who scored 149 (PB). As this score was 51 over average, Erika was named Junior of the Week and the second Female of Note for November, and next in line for a chance to win the gift certificate from MJ’s All Hair-All Occasions.

Of course there were plenty feelings pangs of hunger among them Allison McLennon 161, Ron Quinlan 199, Sue Pagett 181, Craig Broome 185, Julie Hoogenboom 191, Jan Duff 168, Yvonne Artery 150, Dustin Southwell 147, Joe Gallagher 193, George Dipp 135, Jordan Trenholm 199, Gail Perry 167, Blake Rizzi 168, Micaela Rapley 158, Brandon Trenholm 181, John Smith 194, Levi Jones 128, Rory Keen 111 (PB), Kim Fangufangh 138, Nate Carpenter 179, David Hughes 161, Adrian Bowyer 186 and Oliver Davis 193.

Even then that was not all, among others were Tyson Morris 189, Kerri Blowse 147, Suzanne Bower 147, Henry Phillips 168, Lesley Murphy 142, Lyn Butterfield 114, Sharon Jameson 127, Travis Johns 128, Jupitah Fieldus 122, Noah Ferrier 142, Bec Stibbard 154, Zoe Lourson-Roe 139, Mick Moor 193 and Cody Frecklington 182.