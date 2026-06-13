Cavaliers Golf News: Fourteen Cavalier members played for the Monthly Medal on Sunday morning. Dave Watts recorded the best round, winning the medal with a net 30.5, an excellent result in the wet conditions.

Craig Rochester played well to finish second with a net 34, and third place was picked up by Cavaliers' old warhorse Graham 'Moose' Tilston with a net 34.5. John Pritchard received the weekly encouragement award.

NTPs, 3rd-N/A, 5th- N/A, 6th- Graham Tilston.

Pictured are medal winners Dave Watts with John Pritchard, Craig Rochester and Graham 'Moose' Tilston.

Congratulations to all the winners on the day. Next Sunday will be the usual 9-hole competition.

Happy Golfing and have a great week!