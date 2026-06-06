Orange Ex Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls News: On Thursday, May 28, four ladies and men played social bowls, with two ladies playing the Final of the Minor Singles and lots of spectators watching the Minor Singles.

Denise Leahy defeated Jane Rowlands in a tight game played in good spirit and friendship. The social game didn’t score; they just had some fun and practice.

On Wednesday, 27th May, nine of our ladies attended the Manildra Friendship Day. Marianne, Annette and Jane won the day with Denise L winning closest bowl to the President's bowl.

A reminder that our Social Director is organising a High Tea on 26th June at 12pm. Please RSVP Lorraine by June 11. Money to be paid at time of RSVP please.

The Country V’s City Championships have been delayed till the 19th September due to the wet weather we are experiencing. Please put your name on the list in the alcove again if you would still like to participate.

A heartfelt goodbye and thank you to Michell George who is moving on from the club. You will be missed.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather-we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane 0419620077 for further information.

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