This week, more than 60 women played in a four-person Waltz Stableford. It is just a bit of fun whilst still playing a normal round of Stableford. It entailed taking the best score on the first hole, the two best on the second hole, and the three best scores on the third hole played, then repeating the sequence just like the waltz: one, two, three, then one, two, three again.

The winning team, with a fantastic score of 93, was Winnie Buttenshaw, Narelle Provost, Pat Pellow, and Narelle Davidson.

The runners-up were Ann Williams, Lorie Leahey, Elaine Cusack, and Maureen Blunden, with a score of 84.

Congratulations to both teams!

Congratulations as well to Lorie Leahey for the best overall Stableford score of 39 points.

Our generous sponsors for the event were the Swingers – members Kez Brett, Winnie Buttenshaw, Helen Neil, Jenny Milner, and Janine Bessen – thank you!