Duntryleague Women’s Golf News:

Last Tuesday, a large field of women enjoyed a fun day of golf at Duntryleague while raising money for a worthy cause: CanAssist, a well-known and much-valued charity in the Orange district. Thanks to all the women who played and contributed, we raised almost $1000 for CanAssist. A wonderful effort! Our generous sponsors for this event were Shirley Doherty, Marg Shannon, Dot Beasley, Marilyn Maxwell, and Jill Benson. Many thanks to you all for your support.

Teams of four played with a pink ball in addition to their own, with each player taking turns to use the pink ball for one hole. This added an extra challenge, as there was always a little pressure to keep the pink ball in play! Fortunately, players had purchased an “out of trouble” voucher, which allowed the pink ball to be thrown out of bunkers, given relief from under a tree, or, when on the green, given a second attempt at a putt. This made for a fun and entertaining way to raise money for CanAssist while enjoying a round of golf. The clever team recording the best pink ball score was Judith Barlow, Ruth Swift, Jenny Cutler, and Bronwen Brazier. Congratulations to you all!

Next week sees the much-anticipated annual Three-Day Women’s Tournament at Duntryleague, starting Monday, October 26. Around 200 women from the district and across NSW will take part. Best of luck to everyone for some great golf, plenty of fun, and, hopefully, wonderful weather.