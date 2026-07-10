Last Thursday, the final was played for the prestigious Canobolas Cup in less-than-perfect conditions! So instead of the final being played out over 36 holes it was reduced to 18 holes due to the wet conditions.

It was a hotly contested play-off between Kerry Kidd and Margaret Fleming, with the lead changing from hole to hole. At the end of 18 holes the score was even so it was then decided on the nineteenth hole.

Congratulations to Kerry on her win and congratulations also to Margaret for putting up a good fight to the end.

Thank you to Jim Prosser Fenn, who congratulated the winner and made the presentation on behalf of the sponsor.

Congratulations also to Elizabeth Nist, who was the highest qualifier for the event. Kevin Fraser sponsors the Rita West Memorial each year and presents the winner with a bottle of champagne.

Many thanks to all involved and to all who qualified and played.