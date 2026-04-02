The first round of the triples will be played on 18th April 2026.

City versus Country Charity Day is being played at Orange City on the 2nd May and the nominations sheet is on the board in the alcove.

Our Grade 3 pennants team will be travelling to Parkes Railway playing against Dubbo on the 16th May and our 5’s will be travelling to Dubbo City and play against Condobolin and Parkes Railway on the 16 and 17th May.

Fours Championship results for the quarter finals, 21st March:

Greg Campbell’s team defeated Roger Annis-Brown’s team.

Luke Taylor’s team defeated Peter Wright’s team.

For Tuesday socials, we had 50 bowlers on a lovely sunny day.

Raffle winners were Clint Gamble, Rob Southcombe, and Simon Kempson.

Lucky Rink winners were Paul McFarlane, Darcy Warren and Jim Duffy.

Unfortunates’ Rink went to Trevor Stedman and Phil Knight.

Consolation winners were Jan Fenwick, Nev Seton and Luke Taylor.

Saturday saw the playing of the semi-finals of the fours and socials.

Raffle winners were Carol Brooking and Sue Gore.

Lucky Rink winners were Jan Fenwick, Julie Pitt and Justin Whaley.

Unfortunates’ Rink: Mark Besson, James Kemp and Peter Brooking.

Don’t forget the Drills & Skills which starts at 4:30pm on Fridays .This is an enjoyable way to improve your bowling confidence and consistency.

For Saturday 5th April and Tuesday 8th April please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club on 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30am for a 12:30pm start.

Bowls Code of Conduct & Etiquette tips: Avoid distracting players on neighbouring rinks.

Happy bowling!