Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Men’s Bowls News: We would like to welcome new Junior Bowler Tim and his mum, Stephanie Danis, to the club, and hope you enjoyed your first game of socials on Saturday.

Also, welcome Claire Portass, who has become a member of the club.

There will be a Special AGM on the 7th November, as our President Phil and Bowls Secretary Jim will be away in December. The Notice is on the club on the window outside the office and in the alcove.

Nomination sheet for the Committee and the like will be put out in September.

The Triples final is to be played on the 20th June (next Saturday) at 12:30pm. Play or forfeit. Peter Griffith, John Cooper and Peter Stewart vs Neil Higgins, Kev Kelly and Luke Taylor.

On Tuesday, 9th June, after two weeks of being washed out, we had 38 bowlers come out to play on a pleasant winter’s day.

Raffle winners were Dave Cleal and Ray Windsor.

Lucky rink winners were Jim Hill, Matt McMullen and Al Gregory.

Unfortunates’ rink winners were Ron Dunn, John Dunn and Peter Wright.

Saturday Socials had 33 bowlers, with 8 playing in the championships.

Raffle winners were Graham Pitt and Justin Whaley

Lucky Rink Winners were Tim Danis, Matt McMullen and Phil McGarity.

Unfortunates’ rink winners were Tony Bowers, Peter Griffith and Anthony Maw.

Semi-final of the Handicap Singles results,

Wayne Carr 25 vs Linda McFadden 13, and Peter Stewart 25 vs Christine Shaw 20

The winner of the final was Wayne Carr 25 vs Peter Stewart 16.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

For Saturday 20th and Tuesday 23rd June, please call Jim Finn on 0418 651 382, Peter Wright on 0427 813 220 or the club 6361 3210. Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!