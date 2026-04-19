Orange drivers James and Trevor Keene had a great weekend at the Hi-Tec oils Bathurst 6-hour over the Easter long weekend, with the local father-son duo winning class C in their Volkswagen Golf. Both drivers stayed out of trouble over the six hours of racing on the Mount Panorama circuit, with more than 70 cars starting the race on Easter Sunday. The Keeses were happy with the class win and are looking forward to defending their title next Easter with back-to-back wins in their Volkswagen Golf. (Thanks to Warren Hawkless for the photos and information.)