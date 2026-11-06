The latest round of the Wednesday night mixed squash competition was fiercely fought, with no competitor willing to give an inch.

Highlights included the older of the two Johns sneaking home in five games; the younger of the two Bretts also just getting a victory; the faster of the two Nathans winning well; and Badlands Brewery big man, Jon Shiner, remaining undefeated in his maiden season.

Results:

Div 1

Frank C def Morgan M 3-0

George E def Mark G 3-2

Glenn A def Jack P 3-1

Lindsay M def Josh C 3-1

Div 2

Hamish C def Darren W 3-0

Nathan G def Nathan A 3-0

Grant M def Dave W 3-0

Chris E def Will R 3-0

Div 3

John F def James C 3-1

Belinda T def Tom S 3-0

Jason D def Brendon A 3-0

Mick T def Rob B 3-0

Div 4

Brett Q def Brett M 3-2

Riley W def Angela W 3-0

Jon S def Kym K 3-1

Mitch C def Clint W 3-0

Div 5

Jacob W def Roshan N 3-0

John H def John F 3-2

Bec C def Gill H 3-1

Jack G def Niyo S 3-2

Div 6

Howard W def Alex W 3-0

Scott S def Angus F 3-0

Robyn C def Kate W 3-0

Will F def Steve B 3-0