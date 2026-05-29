Local anglers headed out to the eastern shore of Lake Canobolas on Sunday, May 31, to contest the 79th J.N. Brazier Fly Casting Cup.

The annual competition organised by the Orange Trout Acclimatisation Society was founded in 1947, with the cup donated by a well-known sportsman, Australian Fly-fishing and Pigeon Shooting Champion, John Norman Brazier. The competition sees anglers compete in tests of accuracy and distance casting.

This year, the J.N. Brazier Cup was presented to Bendix Keukenmeester, while Liam Callaghan took out the Southam Skish Fly Accuracy event and Cam Hoskin was awarded the Novice trophy.

Sunday's meet also saw members give introductory lessons in fly casting to several keen young anglers.

The Orange Trout Acclimatisation Society holds regular events throughout the year. They meet monthly at the Metropolitan Hotel at 7pm on the third Tuesday of the month.