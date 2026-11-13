Cavalier Golf News:

Sunday morning was cool and 14 Cavalier golfers braved the icy winds to play.The weather was a little unsettled, but we managed to avoid the showers.

The competition was extremely close with a three-way tie for first, Gavin Forest claimed first prize with a 46 off the stick and a net 34.5 on a countback from Michael Straney who had an excellent 40 off the stick. Tony Ford improved dramatically from last week to finish third with a 43 off the stick.

NTPs: 3rd- Stephen Hare, 5th-Tony Ford, and 6th- Chris Lynch.

The Encouragement Award was won by Graham Moose Tilston who enjoyed both the highs and lows of golf by winning scratch on Saturday to picking up the dreaded Gnome on Sunday !

Happy Golfing and have a great week !