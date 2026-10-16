Wednesday Night Mixed Squash:

There was some amazing athleticism shown during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

The highlights were Frank ‘the Tank’ Cavalli playing the match of his life for a straight-games win; Jon Shiner still undefeated in his debut season; John Hannan winning an epic battle in five games; and Belinda Thurtell losing again.

Results

Div 1

Morgan M def Jack P 3-0

Frank C def Mark G 3-0

Lindsay M def Glenn A 3-0

Josh C def George E 3-0

Div 2

Hamish C def Dave W 3-0

Nathan A def Darren W 3-0

Chris Elkington def Grant M 3-0

Nathan G def Will R 3-0

Div 3

John F def Brendon A 3-1

Tom S def James C 3-1

Jason D def Rob B 3-0

Mick T def Belinda T 3-1

Div 4

Brett M def Kym K 3-2

Brett Q def Riley W 3-0

Jon S def Clint W 3-1

Mitch C def Angela W 3-1

Div 5

Bec C def Jacob W 3-0

John H def Roshan N 3-2

Jack G def John F 3-2

Div 6

Howard W def Kate W 3-0

Scott S def Alex W 3-0

Robyn C def Will F 3-0

Angus F def Steve B 3-0