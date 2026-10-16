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Wednesday Night Mixed Squash:
There was some amazing athleticism shown during the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.
The highlights were Frank ‘the Tank’ Cavalli playing the match of his life for a straight-games win; Jon Shiner still undefeated in his debut season; John Hannan winning an epic battle in five games; and Belinda Thurtell losing again.
Results
Div 1
Morgan M def Jack P 3-0
Frank C def Mark G 3-0
Lindsay M def Glenn A 3-0
Josh C def George E 3-0
Div 2
Hamish C def Dave W 3-0
Nathan A def Darren W 3-0
Chris Elkington def Grant M 3-0
Nathan G def Will R 3-0
Div 3
John F def Brendon A 3-1
Tom S def James C 3-1
Jason D def Rob B 3-0
Mick T def Belinda T 3-1
Div 4
Brett M def Kym K 3-2
Brett Q def Riley W 3-0
Jon S def Clint W 3-1
Mitch C def Angela W 3-1
Div 5
Bec C def Jacob W 3-0
John H def Roshan N 3-2
Jack G def John F 3-2
Div 6
Howard W def Kate W 3-0
Scott S def Alex W 3-0
Robyn C def Will F 3-0
Angus F def Steve B 3-0