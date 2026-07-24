Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Men's Bowls News:

Hello Bowlers, just a reminder that Jim Finn and Peter Wright are unavailable. See below for contact details.

Singles nominations are out in the alcove; closing date is 16 November.

Restricted Triples tournament Nominations: requirements are per flyer, and nominations close on 19 August.

Fred Maw Memorial Mixed Pairs Tournament sponsored by ADIACARE is now full, which is very pleasing, as it was only published a little over a week ago.

If anyone is unaware, Fred was a three-time Past President and also held many other positions within the club. His name is on the clubhouse Honour Board, having won multiple championships during his long association with the club, not to mention being the “Orange Ex-Services’ Club Member of the Year” a few years back, beating several other sub-club nominees for the honour.

With the tournament filling up so fast, it just goes to show what a wonderful Clubman Fred was and how highly he was thought of by all his fellow bowlers.

Nominations for the over 40s Pairs are also available and close on 11 August.

The Rookie Singles, sectional round robin and final will be played at the Country Club on the 1st and 2nd August. Social Bowls will still be on, whilst the Rookies are being played on the Saturday.

Tuesday, we had sunshine again and 46 bowlers.

Raffle winners: Dave Cleal, Barry Lowe and Al Gregory.

Lucky rink winners: Yoka Smith, Vicki Hanlon and Nev Seton.

Unfortunates’ winners: Linda McFadden, Dave Eves and Phil McGarity.

Consolations winners: Doug Nonnemacher, Bill Keogh and Rick Stephens.

Saturday Socials, we had 42 bowlers on a lovely winter’s day.

Raffle winners: Roger Annis-Brown, Julie Pitt and Luke Taylor.

Lucky rink winners: Marg Henry, Ray Windsor and Marty Rickards.

Unfortunates’ rink winners: Mary Carr, Kent Bryant and Roger Annis-Brown.

Hoping our members who are on the sick as well as the recovery list are on the mend. Our thoughts are with you all.

For Tuesday 25 July and Saturday 28 July, please call Ron Dunn 0484 236 522, Geoff Carthew 0407 086 658, or call the club on 63613210.

Names in by 11:30pm for a 12:30pm start.

Happy bowling!