In Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News, on Thursday, May 7, there were no social bowls due to the freezing weather.

Saturday, May 2nd, our Ladies Pennants teams won the 2025/2026 Mid West Region Women’s Division 4 Finals Championships after victories over Dubbo City and Bathurst Majellan. They will now progress to the State Championships in August at Wiseman Park Bowling Club, Wollongong. Congratulations to all the ladies involved with our teams, and all the best at the State Championships!

A reminder that we will be playing our annual Country V’s City on May 30th at Orange City Bowls Club. The teams will consist of two women and two men. There is a list in the alcove if you want to put your name down to play.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday at the Country Club, commencing at 10.30 am. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls. Please contact Trish - 0400379294 or Jane - 0419620077 for further information.

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