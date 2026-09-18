There were plenty of fresh faces during the beginning of the Wednesday night mixed squash competition.

The highlights of the evening were the debut of the bubbly twins Alex and Kate Walker, who will only keep improving, and Badlands beer boss Jon Shiner showing off his skills.

A very lucky Mark Goes and a ruthless Will Rikard-Bell both won this week, while Tom Secheny has finally found his form, outlasting a dejected Belinda Thurtell in three games.

Nathan Atkinson still has some amazing raw power, while Bec Crouch continues to improve week by week.

Results:

Div 1 – Glenn A def Jack P 3-0; Mark G def George E 3-2; Frank C def Morgan M 3-0; Josh C def Lindsay M 3-1.

Div 2 – Hamish C def Darren W 3-1; Nathan A def Nathan G 3-0; Grant M def Dave W 3-0; Will RB def Chris E 3-0.

Div 3 – John F def James C 3-0; Tom S def Belinda T 3-0; Jason D def Brendon A 3-1; Mick T def Rob B 3-1.

Div 4 – Brett M def Brett Q 3-2; Angela W def Riley W 3-0; Jon S def Kym K 3-1; Mitch C def Clint W 3-0.

Div 5 – Jacob W def Roshan N 3-0; John H def John F 3-1; Bec C def Gill H 3-0; Jack G def Niyo S 3-1.

Div 6 – Howard W def Alex W 3-0; Angus F def Scott S 3-0; Robyn C def Kate W 3-0; Steve B def Will F 3-0.