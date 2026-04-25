On Thursday, April 16, we had 21 ladies and men enjoy a lovely morning of bowls with one game of triples and two games of fours played.

Michelle, Val and Marianne defeated Carol, Kathy, and Denise L.

Lorraine, Justin, Jim, and Phil defeated Marg, Annette, Veronica, and Judy.

Verna, Vicki, Roy, and Pete defeated Jane, Julie, Yvonne, and Trish.

There is an upcoming Friendship Day in May at Manildra. If anyone wishes to play, there is a form in the alcove to put your name down.

Congratulations to our Grade 4 Ladies Pennants Team who have reached the next round for the Mid West Bowls Pennants Playoffs. These games will be played against Dubbo City at Orange City Bowls Club on May 2.

A reminder that we will be playing our annual Country V’s City on May 30 at Orange City Bowls Club. The teams will consist of two women and two men. There is a list in the alcove if you want to put your name down to play.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather-we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

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