Thursday, March 19, was our annual Friendship Day with teams competing from Oberon, Manildra, Canowindra, Orange City, Molong, Orange Country Club Men and Orange Country Club Women. On a rainy morning, we were lucky that the weather cleared just in time for us to play, and everyone had a great time despite the damp greens. Winners on the day were Luke, Kel and Bernie from Country Club Men.

Our Ladies Grade 4 Pennants Team has won through undefeated to the Regional playoffs to be held in early May 2026. Go Country Club and good luck!!

Just a reminder: if you'd like to play in the Annual Country Club vs. Orange City on May 9, 2026, there is a form in the alcove to register. Teams will consist of four players: two men and two women.

Practice and coaching are available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30 am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400379294, or Jane on 0419620077 for further information.

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