Orange Ex-Services' Country Club Women’s Bowls News:

On Thursday, 10th September, 48 ladies and men enjoyed a lovely spring day of bowls at our Gala Day.

Teams attended from Orange Ex-Services' Women's and Men's clubs, Orange City, Molong, Manildra, Canowindra and Cowra.

The winning team on the day were Kathy Sands, Annette Nash and Marianne Riley, with the runners-up Carol Brooking, Verna Tos and Yvonne Johnston.

A special thank you to Stephen and Bill for cooking our BBQ on the day and to Jay from Woodward on Moulder Butchers for his generosity.

Also a reminder that the Annual Country V’s City Championships will be played on the 19th September. Entries are now closed for this event.

Taber Shield will be held in Lithgow on 22 September and again the entries have now closed..

Lastly, the Fred Maw Memorial Day Mixed Pairs with our Men's Club will be held on 27th September.

Our best wishes to those feeling under the weather-we hope you are feeling better soon.

Practice and coaching is available every Tuesday commencing at 10.30am, at the Country Club. These sessions are for our existing members and any ladies who would like to try their hand at lawn bowls.

Please contact Trish on 0400 379 294, or Jane on 0419 620 077 for further information.

Follow us on Instagram oesc_womensbowls or Facebook Orange Ex-Services’ Country Club Women’s Bowls