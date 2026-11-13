Wentworth Women's Golf News:

Results: 4th November 2026, Event 18 Hole Stableford

Today we played an 18-hole Stableford and what a glorious day to be out on the course. There were some hot scores none better than in B Grade where Sue Gander finished with a very impressive 44 points. Sue played some magnificent golf and is striking the ball well and really enjoying her game. Congratulations on a great score!

Runner up was Roslyn Fuller who also played some great golf to finish with 37 points. Ros has found some form of late and was very happy with her golf.

Third place was Laurell Gassmann who also played some solid golf finishing with 37 points, just pipped on a count back for second.

In C Grade Jane Gunn has been on fire of late, scoring a sizzling 40 points. Jane has been very comfortable in the winner’s circle over the past few weeks, well done on some great golf.

Runner up was Robyn Forrester who had a well-played 39 points. Robyn also has been most consistent over the past couple of weeks and has been hitting the ball well.

Third place not far away was Sue Healey who finished with a very steady 37 points.

A Grade was won by Shirley Grenfell with a fantastic 38 points. Shirley is a very consistent player who enjoys her day on the course, well played Shirley.

Runner up was Marg Hobby with a very nice 35 points. Marg has been playing some of her best golf lately; good golf Marg and third went to Di Selwood just pipped on a count back with a very creditable 35 points.

Nearest the Pins went to Sue Gander (3rd) and (5th), Katrina Ferris (6th), Alice McKeowen, (13th) and the Drive & Pitch went to Leone Dalton (9th), and Di Selwood (17th).

The gremlins got to my report last week and omitted the winners, sorry about that.

Last week’s 2 Person Texas winners were:

Jane Gunn and Marg Hobby with an incredible 53 points on a countback. Individually Jane had 47 points and Marg 42. They have certainly hit some form and are playing some great golf, well done on combining well to win this event.

On Wednesday, the ball Competition winners were Leone Dalton, Robyn Forrester, Sue Gander, Alice McKeowen, Karen Newton and Liz Mitchell.

Next week we will be playing the Monthly Medal for October that was washed out.

On Friday, November 6, the Silver Teams Event which is a Scratch Stableford event was played at Wentworth. There were 73 players from throughout the district competing in this event. Well done to our Team of Tayla Harvey, Ophelia Heffernan, Shirley Grenfell, Helen Ross, Lorraine Swain, Marg Pryce, Di Selwood and Rachel Kelly, who played well on day!

Have a great week!